Letter to the editor: DLI program in jeopardy

On May 10, Paxson Elementary School parents learned that the widely beloved Spanish Language Dual Immersion Program (DLI) has been under review for substantial reduction since November 2021. The process, involving all interested staff members, did not seek student or parent input until an 11th hour questionnaire was sent out last week. At no part in this process have people involved in liaison or DLI task force capacities been consulted. A “panel discussion” is scheduled for May 25, but its agenda and content have been withheld from us. Meanwhile, administrators plan to make a decision on the future of the program by the end of this school year.