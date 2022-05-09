Letter to the editor: Do research before choosing veterinarian

It never occurred to me that a veterinarian, let alone a board-certified veterinary specialist, would not provide enough fluids to an animal suffering from dehydration. Then it happened to our beloved dog, Ellie. It’s been seven years; it still feels like yesterday.

After four consecutive days (three, specifically for IV fluids), and only two hours after he examined her, Ellie went into serious distress. At the emergency hospital, she was declared severely dehydrated; the fluids administered over those three days were grossly deficient.

We repeatedly stressed our worries to him, but the veterinarian never explained that Ellie was suffering from dehydration; getting progressively worse, daily. We trusted this veterinarian’s professional guidance, and Ellie suffered for it.

If you’ve had a bad experience with a veterinarian, I encourage you to file a complaint with the Montana Board of Veterinary Medicine. If the Board finds violations of law, as they did in our case, the disciplinary documents become part of the veterinarian's permanent record, and are accessible to the public. They can be found at the MT Department of Labor website: bsd.dli.mt.gov/ click on Professional Licenses, then License Lookup. Please use this valuable tool to look up any veterinarian entrusted with your animal's care.

Teresa Beck,

Missoula

