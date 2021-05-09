Letter to the editor: Do research before choosing veterinarian

Six years ago, my family's beloved dog, Ellie, was the victim of a well regarded veterinarian's unprofessional conduct and negligence. This “doctor’s” failure to provide adequate fluids, for days, resulted in her unnecessary suffering and distressful death.

Two hours after seeing him, for the fourth consecutive day (three, specifically for IV fluids), Ellie went into physical distress. At the emergency hospital she was declared severely dehydrated and in critical condition; her organs were failing. The fluids she had received over the previous three days under his “care” were grossly inadequate.

Each day, as Ellie’s condition worsened, we repeatedly stressed our concerns, as he arrogantly misrepresented the severity of her condition, even saying, “I’ve seen dogs in much worse shape.”

Ellie was a beloved member of our family. We believed we were providing her with the best care possible. We trusted this veterinarian with her life; that she suffered for it will forever break my heart.