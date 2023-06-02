Eight years ago, our veterinarian referred us to a board certified veterinary specialist, to treat our beloved dog, Ellie.

After four consecutive visits, three specifically for IV fluids, and just two hours after he examined her, Ellie went into serious distress. The emergency doctor declared her severely dehydrated and in critical condition; the IV fluids administered by the specialist over the previous three days, were dangerously inadequate. Euthanization was the only way to end her suffering.

We filed a complaint with the Montana Board of Veterinary Medicine, and the specialist was sanctioned with disciplinary action for unprofessional conduct, negligence, and abandoning his patient. This is public record.

I have learned that another family, also referred by their veterinarian, has recently had a similar tragic experience with this same specialist. They describe that after two botched surgeries by this specialist, the complications were so great, they had to euthanize their dog.

How many more are out there? Please animal guardians, use the Montana Department of Labor’s Professional Licensee Lookup tool that can be found on its website.

A list obtained from the Montana Department of Labor, of veterinarians sanctioned with disciplinary action, between 2012 and 2022, is publicly available at: bit.ly/42kkmHo.

Teresa Beck,

Missoula