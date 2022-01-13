 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Do the math

Property tax cap? Income tax cap? Sounds good, looks good on paper, but in reality? Lopsided benefit that primarily gives the biggest break to the wealthiest property owners (many who are not Montanans).

So how will we make up the lost income? The same way other states do — sales tax. Coming sneakily behind the passage of these two laws because there is no other choice. Gov. Greg Gianforte will finally get what he always wanted. Who pays the majority of sales tax? Take a guess (clue — not the wealthiest). Be careful before you sign any initiative. Do the math.

Angie Goodell,

Butte

 

 

