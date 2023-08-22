According to his latest indictment, former president Trump told Vice President Pence that Pence was “too honest.” This begs the question, “too honest for what?” In context, it meant he was too honest to be vice president (since he followed the rules for vice presidents when they certify an election), and necessarily also too honest to be president. Not only does Trump lie incessantly (over 30,000 times while in office), but he would have us believe it is necessary to deceive people in order to serve them. As Trump goes, so does the Republican Party, which must now see honesty as a major flaw in a politician. Maybe the next election will be a referendum on whether we want our elected leaders to be honest.