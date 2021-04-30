Letter to the editor: Does every police officer need to be armed?

A March Harper's Magazine article contains a provocative statement that looms especially significant today — at a time when U.S. police are killing multiple unarmed citizens every week. Harper's states:

"British police have the same problems with (racial) bias as their American counterparts... but one notable difference is lethality.

"The British police, who rarely carry firearms... have killed a total of 75 people since 1990. In the United States, there were 1,099 fatal 'officer-involved shootings' in 2019 alone (emphases added)."

The article continues, "The difference between the United States and its peers is not culture... It's the presence of guns." That figure — 1,099 — equates to three citizens shot dead by U.S. cops every day. Three is about the number killed by British police in a full year.

It seems fair to speculate, if the British police can kill so few of their civilians just by not packing weaponry, why can't the same approach apply to the U.S.?

An old maxim states, "If you give a kid a hammer, he'll find something that needs pounding." Same with guns. I ask: Just why (in most districts) does every American cop need to be armed?

John Russell,

Missoula

