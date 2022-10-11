Letter to the editor: Does James Brown have another agenda?

Watching James Brown’s ads on TV makes me think this guy has another agenda if he is elected to the Montana State Supreme Court. There is a lot of outside money financing his campaign, and his ideas seem so far right, that his rulings will be with big business, not Montana’s. When you take this kind of outside money Brown is using for his ads, makes me think that he is going to owe somebody big. What kind of a state Supreme Court candidate uses scare tactic to mislead the voters into thinking Biden is going to take away our jobs, our guns, our way of life? What constitution did this guy read? In order to change an amendment, “The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary and ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths of the states." It’s obvious, if elected, Brown will be a puppet to big money, not the people of Montana.