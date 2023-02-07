I am afraid you don't fully realize how government works. Under the Trump administration, the country went substantially further into debt and the debt ceiling MUST be raised in order to pay for all the expenses that have already been spent. I also believe that there should be more responsible balancing of budgets with increased taxes on corporations and the wealthy, but that is a separate issue, and needs to handled as a future issue. The debt ceiling is to cover costs of budgets previously approved and spent. Please do your part and respect the welfare of the citizens of Montana by not trying to force the USA into bankruptcy and again ruining the value of our currency. We are in a particularly strong strategic position right now with our strong dollar but attempts to hold the government hostage over the debt ceiling will only weaken our dollar, our credit rating and our position in the world.