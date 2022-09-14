 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Does Zinke really support law enforcement?

  • 0

Ryan Zinke accused Monica Tranel of supporting the so-called “defund the police” slogan (Aug. 8, City Club Forum). When Tranel reached for the microphone to rebut this absurdity, he pulled the mic back creating an iconic image of a strong woman standing up to a bully.

Tranel is very much in support of law enforcement, from local to federal. But is Zinke? The Trump wing of the former GOP is calling to defund the FBI, to stop enforcing major crimes like terrorism, national security threats, cybercrime, public corruption, etc. I can see where that would appeal to anyone guilty of those crimes. Zinke himself has an intimate relationship with public corruption.

Zinke cited Tranel’s representation of the conservation group, 350Montana, who have never advocated for defunding the police, as “evidence” of his preposterous accusation. Therefore, it seems only fair to conclude that he is anti-FBI after his many years licking the golf shoes of someone who’s leading the charge to “defund the FBI.”

People are also reading…

I’d ask Ryan Zinke if he supports defunding the FBI, except, with his inability to rise to the “duty of candor” (tell the truth), I wouldn’t trust his answer.

Wanda LaCroix,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News