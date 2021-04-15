Letter to the editor: Dogs harassing Ft. Missoula foxes

For those of you who enjoy watching the foxes at Fort Missoula, please know that the mama we all love to see on our walks is being harassed by loose dogs.

She has denned up, and I am so looking forward to watching the kits play. But today, a woman with two dogs almost ended that, with a large brown dog and smaller Australian Shepherd chasing the fox; and they almost caught her. The owner had no control and they were off-leash on a clearly marked on-leash trail.

One of my walking buddies saw a dog right on top of the den about two weeks ago.

Now, I love dogs and have one myself, but for crying out loud, can't you folks with uncontrollable dogs go elsewhere until the kits are raised?

Janis Davis,

Missoula

