We have been hearing for years, in response to all the newcomers moving into Montana, “Well OK, but don’t try to change anything here.” I have been baffled by this because who would want to change Montana?

Well, as it turns out there are folks who want to change Montana and not for the better...radical Republicans, the so-called Freedom Caucus, an Orwellian name if there ever was one. This group has submitted 57 amendments to the Montana Constitution, a model of good governance for 50 years. They want to denude the Supreme Court because it rules against them. They want to ban books, legislate who you can love and what you call yourself. They are trying to sell off public lands and limit our opportunities to hunt and fish. Lately, it’s about voter fraud. Ever notice that was never a problem until Trump falsely claimed it was? So, the solution for these radicals, is to make it harder to vote...in a democracy.