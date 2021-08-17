 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Donate hay to save horses
Save the horses!

Please give all you can to the Hay Hotline, which accepts donations: agr.mt.gov/Hay-Hotline.

Our beautiful state is facing possible catastrophe between the locusts in eastern Montana and the rise in prices generated by scarcity.

On behalf of the innocent horses, which have made my life meaningful in growing health and strength and also teaching others for the past 20+ years, I ask in the strongest possible terms for you to come forward and help the horses whose owners themselves may soon be facing food scarcity.

The possible catastrophic loss of livestock can, I hope, be prevented by disaster prevention.

Montana is the beef basket of the world. And we host some of the most expert and compassionate horse specialists in veterinary care, equine massage and other alternative therapies, and riding (in all disciplines) in the world. Let's show the horses and other livestock how meaningful they make our existence.

Please email me at angelswing@letjoyrise.net.

Dr. Kari Ann Owen, 

program director,

head instructor, 

Wildhorse Equestrian Center,

Missoula

