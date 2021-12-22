Letter to the editor: Donors question support

Recently University of Montana football coach Bobby Hauck gave the MSU Bobcats, and other football programs competing with UM for recruits, a huge gift. His endorsement of a letter supportive of state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen suggests agreement with some of her controversial beliefs that may negatively impact the football program.

Certainly MSU coach Brent Vigen will ask Black recruits who are deciding between UM and MSU if they really want to play for a coach who endorses people who rail against the non-issue of critical race theory. Additionally, would a serious scholar-athlete choose to attend a school and play for a coach who supports people who think certain books need to be banned? If a recruit will eventually have school-aged children, will he feel comfortable sending them to schools with limited masks or vaccinations?

Some donors are questioning if they will continue to support the football program given this situation. I believe these issues are threats to Grizzly football more serious than the rising MSU program.

I am a Bobby Hauck fan and was thrilled when he returned to UM. I also have thoroughly enjoyed the Grizzlies "Return to Dominance." Hopefully, coach Hauck can resolve the issues that threaten his program.

Jim Wahlberg,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0