Letter to the editor: Don't be fooled by Rosendale

  • 0

The U.S. has successfully spearheaded an extraordinary international response among nations to support Ukraine as it suffers unprovoked attack by Russia. Why the support? Ukraine is a democracy. It voted out its former authoritarian government and began a democratic government. The U.S. and many other nations support democracies.

Not only are many nations standing up for Ukraine, many private companies are doing the same, including U.S. companies Boeing, Nike, Ford, FedEx, and Harley-Davidson to list a few, who cut business ties with Russia.

Where’s our U.S. congressman Matt Rosendale in this? He said the U.S. shouldn’t be involved and that Montanans are more interested in protecting our border with Mexico. That’s a distraction, a non sequitur. Maybe he can’t multitask. Rosendale was one of only three congressmen to vote against a statement of U.S. support for Ukraine. Don’t be fooled. Rosendale does not stand up for democracy.

Stephanie Brancati,

Big Arm

0 Comments
