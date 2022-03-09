Letter to the editor: Don't believe Zinke on energy

Ryan Zinke claims that if the “energy independence” policies that he and Donald Trump promoted were still in place, the U.S. and its NATO partners would be much less dependent on Russian energy exports than they are today, and in a much stronger position to resist Russian aggression in Ukraine. Don’t believe it.

From 2017 to 2020, Trump’s years in office, U.S. petroleum imports from Russia rose, while total petroleum imports were falling. In the European Union, the share of both petroleum and gas imports from Russia also increased. While Zinke and Trump were recklessly unleashing energy production on public lands, Western dependence on Russian oil and gas grew. Nobody who saw Trump fawning over Vladimir Putin will be surprised by that.

Zinke would also have you believe that all that American oil and gas is “clean,” as though it could be burned without accelerating the climate crisis. Again, no surprise there — Zinke’s ties to the oil industry are notorious and the guy knows what side his bread is buttered on.

Zinke needs to understand that to be energy independent and avert climate disaster we need to rely on renewables, and let Russian oil and gas stay in the ground.

Dick Barrett,

Missoula

