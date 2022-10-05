Letter to the editor: Don't blame local Democrats

Don't judge local Democrat politicians for the nation's economic woes. Although the Democrat Party holds the White House, Senate, and Congress, Western Montana voters must not hold local Democrat candidates accountable for our national problems. In November, please remember it was the national Democrat party that gave us 8.5% inflation, $4 a gallon gas, and a recession, not our local Democrat candidates. It was the national Democrat Party that delivered America's horrific crime surge and fentanyl epidemic with its open border policy, not our local Democrats.

Our local Democrats will protect the Teachers' Union's right to stand between parents and students. Local Democrats will promote green energy by maintaining $4 a gallon to promote electric vehicles. Democrats will ensure open borders so that the country can fight inflation and wage growth with cheap migrant labor. Local Democrats will support comprehensive gun control with much-needed taxes on guns and ammunition, as well as a national registry and weapons buyback.

Please don't punish Monica Tranel and other Democrat candidates for the disaster coming out of Washington D.C. when it comes to record inflation, crime, energy prices, and Forever Wars. Montana Democrat politicians would never support such harmful policies.

Jay Rifkin,

Missoula