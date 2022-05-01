Letter to the editor: Don't blame your neighbor

It is easy to complain about our housing crisis but instead of blaming our neighbors, we need to understand our history. Between 1960 to 2020, we averaged 1.43 million single family housing starts per year. In 2007, we constructed 2.07 million homes. In 2009, only 554,000 homes were built — the lowest number in 60 years. Based on the 60-year average, between 2008 to 2018, we did not construct 5,500,000 homes. Now, in 2022, we have strong demand with 5,500,000 fewer homes to sell. Why? In 1999 Congress repealed Glass Steagall. Banks, insurance companies, and financial investment companies were allowed to merge and gamble with our homes and mortgages, causing the financial crash of 2008. Prices dropped and people lost their homes. Now people are buying again, we have high demand, limited supply and prices have skyrocketed. All because the financial industry decimated the housing industry for 10 years. A minimum of 5.5 million single family homes were not built — that is why home prices have skyrocketed and why property taxes have gone up. Blame congress for the repeal of Glass Steagall and blame the financial industry for gambling with your finances. But don’t blame your new neighbor.