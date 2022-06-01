Letter to the editor: Don't bulldoze Larchmont

Missoula is a wonderful community. I've been here almost 82 years, and Larchmont is in my opinion one of the crown jewels of our community! We Missoulians have been pursuing open-space efforts for many years and have spent millions of dollars in an effort to beautify our community via the open-space philosophy and these efforts have been very successful. The recent 2018 Open Space Bond was for $15 million and there were several previous ones. So now if we listen to Loken we should start destroying these efforts so that they can start up the bulldozers, crank up the asphalt plants and get rid of Larchmont, all in the guise of solving the housing crisis! Beware Missoulians, the wolves are meandering among us!