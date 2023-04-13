Seriously? While reading the Missoulian of April 11, I noticed, to my dismay, that the article entitled "Bank employee kills five" was relegated to page seven. Have we become so jaded, so inured to the carnage that a mass shooting event now only warrants page-seven coverage? Truly, every mass shooting should be on page one surrounded by a black banner each and every time it happens. I liken it to the daily showing of flag-draped caskets of those who perished in the Vietnam War. It wasn't until the public truly understood the carnage and demanded change that anything happened to end the war. What will it take for us to get our politicians to do something constructive to end or at least reduce the senseless gun violence we constantly see? Burying the coverage on page seven is not the answer.