Letter to the editor: Don't destroy election integrity

Integrity of our elections is a bedrock principle of our representative democracy. H.R. 1, the “For the People" Act, was passed narrowly by the House of Representatives on a Democrat partisan vote, and is now in the U.S. Senate as S. 1.

This bill would change voting as follows:

1. No voter ID required, despite the fact that voter ID is favored by a significant majority of Americans and required by almost every democracy in the world.

2. Vote by mail is expanded to all registered voters, despite the fact that voter rolls may be inaccurate. ID verification of the voter is not required.

3. Voters cannot be removed from voter rolls after they have not voted in several prior elections, the way most states clean up their voter rolls.

4. Unlimited ballot harvesting. One person can submit as many ballots from as many people as they wish without any ID proof as to who voted the ballot.

These changes would destroy the integrity of our elections, disenfranchise legitimate voters and virtually guarantee widespread voter fraud. Do not let this happen!

Contact U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and tell him to vote "no" on S. 1, the "For the People Act." Phone: (202) 224-3121.