Letter to the editor: Don't divert funds

In Kendall Cotton's most recent column (Missoulian, Jan. 17) he championed the rights of Montana parents. He cited an example of Bozeman parents who gained national attention by defeating a proposed policy they "viewed" as teaching Critical Race Theory. "Viewed" is the key word Cotton used.

Many parents also "view" the 2020 election as rigged, fraudulent, and stolen, but that does not make it true. The same goes for Critical Race Theory. It is simply not true that Montana public schools are teaching this. It is a theory taught at post-college graduate law schools, not elementary or high schools. Some on the right have disingenuously used CRT to gin up anger and outrage among parents in the hope that it will further their goal, among others, of allowing taxpayer money to fund private, religious schools.

Critical-thinking parents know this. They also know that public schools aren't perfect and could use improvement, but that they have been the great equalizer in our society. Diverting taxpayer funds away from them as part of parents' "rights," as Cotton and others want, would be a detriment to our state and country. We must not let this happen.

Ronda Schiess,

Missoula

