I’m amazed at the fact that some members of the GOP supermajority/Freedom Caucus have not taken care of a loved one who is dying. Should they have had this experience, they would not be in support of SB 210 which ends the statutory approach to medical aid in dying, set out in the Montana Supreme Court’s 2009 Baxter decision. Baxter has successfully worked to protect a patient’s most personal end-of-life decisions.

As a retired nurse who had this often blessed experience of caring for the dying for over a decade, let me assure you, most of us don’t just close our eyes and peacefully pass away. More often than not, our entrance into and our departure from this life is not without struggle. And we should be grateful for the loving hands who help us in these transitions. SB 210 takes these hands away.

I hear that support for SB 210 can come from religious positions, so let me pose this question. Does your religious education come from a place of self education or self glorification? If the former, then perhaps you are a better person. If the latter, however, using your power to force your beliefs on others makes you misguided souls.

Carol Werner,

Ronan