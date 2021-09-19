Letter to the editor: Don't forget Trump's actions

In response to Carol Salmonsen’s letter of Sept. 12: Yes, Carol, let us never forget Trump’s 30,500 plus lies to the American people, from the size of his inauguration to how the election was stolen. He is America’s Pinocchio. Let’s not forget the deal he made with Taliban leaders. He told us the COVID pandemic would be gone soon, like the flu, delaying a robust fight against the virus. He separated hundreds of children from their parents at the southern border. He told elections officials to change results in their states. He refused to release his tax returns. His rich friends pay less in taxes while you and I pay more. He used tax dollars for a now useless border wall (it’s falling down). Let’s also remember he was impeached, twice. Let’s recall him hiding in a bunker when protesters appeared outside the White House. We will always remember how he turned his back on climate change, preferring to bury his head in… wherever.