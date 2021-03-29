Letter to the editor: Don't give up say on nuclear power

In 1978, Montana voters resoundingly passed Initiative 80 with 65% of the vote. This ensures our right, as Montana citizens, to vote on a nuclear facility in our state.

Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell thinks he knows better than all Montanans. He claims Montanans didn’t understand what they were voting for, and that we shouldn’t “hang our hat” on decisions from people two generations ago that thought “disco music was good.”

I’m not sure what’s more disturbing: that Rep. Skees thinks Montanans are dumb, that he flippantly compares nuclear energy facilities to disco music, or that he is pushing legislation to overturn a longstanding citizens' initiative that is inconvenient to him.

Please, reach out to your legislators and let them know we aren’t giving up our say about nuclear power. Tell them to vote "no" on House Bill 273.

Marirose Kuhlman,

Florence

