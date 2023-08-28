Hello neighbors:

I am writing because I truly love our state. Like all great loves, disappointments happen but love can make a comeback.

Because most humans have differing sets of values or listen to different mentors does not mean we cannot find common ground.

I was born a liberal Democrat (now I think Independent) to a very long line of Republicans dating back to Lincoln. When I was in grade school (very rural Montana school), I informed my father (a well-read man) of my theory of how the rich get richer and the disadvantaged (poor is another 4-letter word these days) get poorer, when one party held the reigns, so to speak. He made me go to the library and prove my case. I did. How accurate or complete a fifth-grade study on the matter is up for debate but he could find no faulty reasoning in my hypothesis. A theory would take much longer. And it has. Trickle-down economics would only work if greed, bank accounts, and the power that brings were not in play.

As I got older, when folks would judge others purely on their affiliation with any specific political party, I found that not only wrong-headed but judgmental and unfair. Each person brings their own values and ethics to the table, and it seems, to me, that we all got off track when we chose a letter (a D or an R) instead of the track record of whoever was claiming the label.

I suppose I would be considered a liberal Democrat; however, I live my life more conservatively than practically everyone I know. Labels seem, to me, to confine or confuse. I try to do my due diligence and find out who the person is and has been before I vote.

One last thing. Supermajority’s in state Legislatures are a bad idea. The government needs balance and minority voices deserve (per our constitution) to be heard.

Kim Halvorson,

Clinton