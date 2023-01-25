Letter to the editor: Don't let Freedom Caucus ruin Montana

How does the leadership of the Freedom Caucus allow some of its members to remain anonymous? You have to believe they are hiding something or they are not really sure of what consequences they (the anonymous group) will endure being associated with this particular group of people. I am not sure why anyone would want to be associated with these anti-government naysayers. Let's hope the rest of the Republicans come to their senses and not let this small group of people ruin Montana.
Stan Dufner,
Missoula