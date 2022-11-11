Letter to the editor: Don't let legislature infringe on local control

It's sad to see Missoula Democrats on the Governor's Housing Task Force join with Republicans in their attempt to override local control of zoning. They claim to be working to solve the so-called "housing crisis" but their recommendations are nothing more than an attack on Montana's well-established single family neighborhoods. High density housing like triplexes and fourplexes will fill our quiet streets with cars, burden on our already-strained schools, and tax Missoula's aquifer. This is the future we face if this "Task Force" has its way. Yes, Missoula's housing situation is not good, but we CANNOT let the Legislature infringe upon local control that has protected our community for so long.