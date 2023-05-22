To those who want to make Missoula another Portland, feel free to move to Portland, a corrupt city with rampant crime. The rest of us life here because we want to be here. We don't want de-funding of our police. We like their quick response times and their thorough investigations that often lead to convictions. We like being able to walk to the grocery store or to the mall without fear of being attacked. Vote the politicians who want to make Missoula another Portland out of office.