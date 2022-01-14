Letter to the editor: Don't let someone tell you how to vote

To all elected officials and bureaucrats. Don't be a dyed-in-the -wool Democrat and don't be a dyed-in-the wool Republican. Don't be a dyed-in-the-wool conservative or a dyed in-the-wool liberal.

Please be a dyed-in-the-wool American. Don't be robots who allow someone else to tell them how to vote. No individual has a franchise on what is right or wrong.

Keep America on track of correcting the mistakes of those who came before us. I am truly sorry for anyone who has never found an occasion to change their opinion on any matter.

Peter Daniels,

Polson

