In 1952, our family of five moved into the little white house with the tall chimney at Fort Missoula. It was a tight squeeze, but we all thrived in the open lands available to us. It would be a terrible thing to lose the history that the Fort provides for all current and future Missoulians by turning it into another housing development for the wealthy. Please do not allow this to happen. Please figure out a better place to provide PERMANENT affordable, non-rental housing for Missoula's crucial working class.