A friend and I had a beautiful walk up Kootenai Creek on Tuesday, May 23. The creek was roaring and the flowers were beautiful. This was only spoiled by two groups of children picking flowers. The first group looked like fourth graders and an adult leader had a beautiful bouquet of flowers in her hand — setting a poor example for the students. The other group looked like pre-schoolers and one girl picked flowers and then threw them one by one on the trail.