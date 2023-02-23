Some members of Montana’s Legislature are of the have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too ilk; they continually say they are protecting our rights while taking those rights away one crumb at a time. House Bill 234 aims to protect us all from obscenity. This is another far-reaching attempt to control something that is not a problem; schools have policies in place.

For the purposes of enforcement, whose definition of obscenity will be used? By definition, obscenity is determined by moral standards. So, whose “moral standards” might we use? Morality is a distinction of right and wrong. Who gets to decide what is “right or wrong” in judging art or literature?

Each Montana public and school library has a written policy for selecting and displaying materials. Such policies are particular to the individual school district. While most local policies are based in part on selection guidelines from the American Library Association, local decisions always weigh the sensibilities of the community in which the library is located.

Included in those policies are specific rules for material challenges. Challengers are tasked with reading the book and making specific objections, disallowing broad materials bans.

Safeguards are in place. Don’t push your moral standards on the rest of us.

Gary Brooks,

Missoula