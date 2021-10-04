Letter to the editor: Don't reward bad behavior

Here in the good old USA, life is a series of choices and decisions. And if you always do what you always did, you’ll always get what you always got. So if you like the way our city is going, do what you always did. But if you are tired of seeing tents and sleeping bags on our streets (and oh yes it will get worse), make a decision and change something. Our city/county leaders have stated they will provide homes for these people. This even made the Salt Lake papers. What were they thinking? With such a promise made, I bet more Utah plates will be seen in Missoula very soon. If you reward bad behavior, you will get more bad behavior. That’s what our “leaders” are doing every day — making bad decisions. Would you buy a flea bag motel for $1,100,000+ when it was valued at $650,000? No? Well John Engen did. No not with his money but with yours. So “leaders” — answer this question — how many houses/camp areas are enough? What is the number? Remember the camp on the Bitterroot was “temporary?" Boot them all out of office.