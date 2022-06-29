Letter to the editor: Don't silence the call

Today, we woke up. The alarm bell resounded, piercing our eardrums with its shrill call to action. To many, this sound echoed the screaming of women forced to give birth to children they were unprepared for. This sound was also the clanging of a church bell, clamoring a stupendous congratulations to an unjust victor. Some had the privilege to snooze this alarm and continue to sleep through the misgivings of a nation.

With ears still ringing, we all got ready and went to work. It didn’t matter that we had to kiss goodbye our bodily autonomy. The reality had struck that amid a recession, gun violence, housing shortages and climate change, we had no choice of whether we bring another being into this disaster. The reasoning felt senseless, to vouch for the life of a zygote but then allow for children to be slaughtered at school within the same week.

This act of injustice spoke of what was before an unspoken reality of the system. Decisions aren’t made based on what is best for the safety and justness of our society; instead, what will best benefit those in power. Don’t silence the call to act upon blatant injustice.

Jane Rooney,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0