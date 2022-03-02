Letter to the editor: Don't smoke a gas pumps

Recently I was heading home from my nephew’s birthday in Missoula back to Helena.

I stopped at the big truck stop in Bonner. After getting fuel I moved closer to the front of the store so somebody else could use the pump.

As I am sitting waiting for my mom to come back out of the store I looked in the mirror at something that an individual was doing that is very unsafe to do at the fuel pumps. A guy was fueling his big white diesel Dodge pickup while smoking a cigarette.

Everyone knows not to smoke at the fuel pumps for fear of blowing up. Not just him but everyone around for miles around. There obviously is a sign saying not to smoke at the fuel pumps, otherwise if smoking at the pumps were safe to do the truck stop would turn that area into a safe place for smoking area for their employees and everyone else.

So to the person who was doing that act of smoking at the pumps on Sunday, Jan. 30. No!

Joe Magan,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0