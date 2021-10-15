 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Don't tax medicine
The local Democrats are so enamored with a local option sales tax that they want a 3 percent sales tax on medical marijuana. Extra taxes on people's medicine — they should be ashamed of themselves.

Rob Foote,

Missoula

