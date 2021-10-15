Letter to the editor: Don't tax medicine

Related to this story
Most Popular
I am personally saddened by the resignation of University of Montana law school Dean Kirgis. He is a good man, has given much to the universit…
Kudos and many thanks to Gov. Greg Gianforte for his approval of the COVID "freedom" bills that have hamstrung the county's ability to control…
In a recent 3-2 vote, Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission voted in favor of implementing new extreme and unethical hunting and trapping mea…
In response to Kevin Boileau and Nazarita Goldhammer's letter to the editor — since the pair are new to Montana, I would like to offer a respo…
No problem here in Montana, Gov. Greg Gianforte. Daily new COVID infections are only up 2,000% in Montana since June.
Recently, NorthWestern Energy sent a flyer to its customers informing them of new meters to be installed on 590,000 homes and businesses. If y…
Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker, and Jacob Coolidge are running for the three Missoula Municipal Court judge positions, under the “Moving Justice…
This recent uproar about the election of Tracy Stone-Manning as Bureau of Land Management head, administering 12% of America's lands, reminds …
Is our democratic system of government going to continue? Good question. I believe there is an interesting answer to all this.
A perusal of the proposed Build Back Better legislation (available online), highly recommended reading for everyone, confirmed preconceived pe…