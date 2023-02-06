Freedom of religion is at the very heart of the settlement of North America. From Jamestown onwards the search for the right to practice the faith one chose has been paramount in our history. It’s been a difficult struggle to say the least but the tradition is alive and resonates in the Constitution today. No preference is given to any religion or deity in our Constitution.

As a nation we tolerate many religions and beliefs that we may not abide with ourselves, but we remember our past and have learned from it, hopefully. The Salem witch trials are one particularly troubling example nobody wants to repeat.

I bring this up because currently there are people who feel that they have been charged with the responsibility of delegating to the rest of us how we should live our lives, whether we want to or not. We shouldn’t be allowed to live in the 21st century because they don’t want to.

They’re afraid to admit that the world is changing and science has proven things they can’t comprehend. Their fear should not control the lives of the people who have patiently tolerated their behavior for so long.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown