Letter to the editor: Don't trust 'Citizens' groups

Sure seems a steady stream of op-eds and other forms of sparkly sunshine units emanating from around Flathead.

In the Nov. 15 Missoulian, “Citizen’s Climate Lobby” closed with the word ‘amazing’ to describe our “clean” energy future.

Praise be!

The Stumptown Ice Den’s Electric Zamboni in Whitefish is touted, leading to the last word in this paean to market solutions, net zero, carbon capture, carbon tariffs, cashback, etc., etc., -“a-mazing”!

Praise be!

I don’t trust any group beginning with ‘Citizens’, for it reminds me of the darkness I felt by the downtown Post Office on tax day, 2010 when began what has resulted in the ‘Freedom’ Caucus- Messrs. Daines, Rosendale, Zinke, Gianforte and the supermajorities who’ll loose Private Equity and Hedge Funds. Motto: The Last Best Price where men are men, sheep nervous.

Ms. Paone, I won’t be calling them so-called reps of a state. A body-slammed journalist and the Oath Keepers buddy tell me what’s just over the next hill..yeah I think the feckless Reagan might finally be right, government IS the problem.

Thinking of getting into that amazing cryptocurrency? ..that Zamboni might have to be parked, know whut I mean?

Bill Shea,

Missoula