Letter to the editor: Don't trust talk radio

Earlier this year an acquaintance had a bad tooth. Myself and several friends offered to remove the aggravation using any variety of interesting tools at our disposal. Much to our dismay he wasn’t interested and preferred to go to a dentist who referred him to an oral surgeon and the problem was taken care of by a professionally trained doctor.

This same individual is not vaccinated.

When I asked why, he said he needs more information. He doesn’t have the internet, doesn’t have a smart phone, no TV, no paper, and talk radio is his primary source of information.

I mentioned how he wouldn’t let me pull his tooth and went to a doctor (dentist) for that. Maybe he should trust the people that have spent their lives studying viruses instead of the people spouting conspiracy theories on talk radio for a living.

The talk radio people don’t care if he lives, they just want him to buy pillows or male enhancement stuff or gold securities or hair loss prevention cures.

Joel Nordby,

Milltown

