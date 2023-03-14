Don't trust that anything state Auditor Troy Downing supports benefits Montana. This includes SB 49, now being reviewed by the House Natural Resources Committee, to make it easier to sell cabin sites on state land. Mr. Downing is a California friend of Ryan Zinke who was criminally prosecuted for getting a Montana hunting license. He is one of the many carpetbaggers who have recently come to power positions in our state with the intent to change laws to benefit themselves and their friends. Don't let them get away with this! Stop their plans and vote them out!