I am writing in response to the recent call for charter schools in Montana. I grew up in Missoula but was living in Los Angeles when I had two children. We moved back to Montana in large part because Montana does not have charter schools. Charter schools are free schools that are open to all in theory – but charter schools are limited in how many students they can accept; they do not have to provide transportation to/from school; and, because they do not have economies of scale, provide far fewer enrichment activities and special-needs supports.
As a result, charter schools serve a disproportionate amount of privileged students; kids who don't need a lot of support services and whose parents can drive and figure out the the application processes.
Then public schools are left with greater numbers of students who do have high need – causing even more privileged students to flee to charters.
People are also reading…
Please don't undermine Montana's incredible public schools. One of our great strengths is our neighborhood schools, where kids go to school together and receive a first-rate education.
Montanans do not need to create a separate school system for the few with public dollars.
Kathryn Grady,
Missoula