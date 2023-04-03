I am writing in response to the recent call for charter schools in Montana. I grew up in Missoula but was living in Los Angeles when I had two children. We moved back to Montana in large part because Montana does not have charter schools. Charter schools are free schools that are open to all in theory – but charter schools are limited in how many students they can accept; they do not have to provide transportation to/from school; and, because they do not have economies of scale, provide far fewer enrichment activities and special-needs supports.