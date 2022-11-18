Letter to the editor: Don't vote for Trump

Please do not vote for Mr. Trump in 2024. Don't you want democracy? Free and fair elections? International trade? Global warming policies, restrictions, alternative forms of energy developed and used? Don't you want an end to the war in Ukraine? Don't you want extremely good relations between the U.S. and our allies? Don't you want hydrogen, wind, solar, nuclear, etc. power used instead of fossil fuel? Well, then DO NOT vote for Mr. Trump ever again. Anyway, he's going to prison for his past crimes: sexual crimes against women, stealing money from the American people, not paying taxes, making money on his businesses while in office, stealing official documents after he left office and many more crimes. Who is his/her 'right' mind would ever vote for Mr. Trump for anything? It's important to THINK, fellow Americans, and not just follow some lunatic because he/she says things that pretend to inspire you. Even children know this.