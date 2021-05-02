Letter to the editor: Don't wait to get COVID vaccine

Are you "vaccine hesitant"? I get it. There are a lot of stories out there filling the airwaves, causing fear and angst.

Some folks think a COVID-19 infection is no big deal, just like getting a bad cold or the flu — and for many, it seems to be just like that. But for others, it can literally be a death sentence or a life-changing illness. There is no way to know who will get the ugly, horrible illness, and who will get just transient cold symptoms.

As this pandemic has evolved, more and more young people are being admitted to hospitals with life-threatening COVID infections. It can happen to anyone! If you have had COVID already, yes, you can get it again; but getting vaccinated will definitely lessen your chances of reinfection. Side effects from any of the available COVID-19 vaccines are typically very short-lived and predictable, and many folks don’t get any side effects at all.

Don’t wait to get your vaccine. Do it for your family, for your friends, for your community, and for your local hospitals and health care workers who are there for you when you need them most.

Darlene Schmid

(RN, MPH),

Missoula

