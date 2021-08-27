Letter to the editor: Dori Gilels cares about her neighbors

When I ask my friend Dori, “How is your campaign going,” she doesn’t talk about platforms or tactics or issues. All she talks about is the people she meets when she knocks on doors. And she has knocked on a lot of doors in the last few months.

I can tell Dori is deeply moved by Missoula citizens’ hopes, concerns, and opinions. She takes these views very seriously – especially when they are different from her own. See, while she cares about her neighborhood, she cares even more about her neighbors. While she aims to understand all there is to know about the issues, she understands even more about how they affect the people of Missoula. And that’s exactly the kind of person I want to see on the Missoula City Council.