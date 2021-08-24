Letter to the editor: Dori Gilels has experience and judgment

I support Dori Gilels for City Council in Ward 3. Here is why: experience and judgment. Being a Missoula city councilor is serious business. It requires a representative who can walk into the job with a healthy dose of life experience and practical judgment. The kind of experience and judgment that comes from being engaged in many facets of community life, owning and running a business, serving on boards, and living and raising a family in the community. These life experiences develop a level of understanding, insight, empathy, leadership and determination. They are the qualities I value in my elected representatives. Dori is well prepared to address the myriad of responsibilities that come with helping run a city. Her thoughtful approach, willingness to ask good questions and ability to make informed decisions will add value to Missoula's current leadership and enhance our ability to address important issues in our community.