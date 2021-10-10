Letter to the editor: Dori Gilels is the logical choice

Dori Gilels is the right person at the right time for our community and its challenges. I have had the pleasure to work with Dori as a volunteer and her service on the University District Leadership Council.

Dori, while serving on our leadership team, was without hesitation and always strove to improve what we could offer to our community. Dori is a kind and gentle soul with a tenacious spirit who will go the extra distance for Missoula. Dori has a calm and measured approach to problem-solving and listens to all sides of an issue, which has been a great asset while serving on our leadership team.

Dori has the depth and breadth of knowledge to contribute to our Missoula City Council along with her numerous experiences ranging from planting and beautification at Jeannette Rankin Park to representing neighborhood concerns including housing and zoning issues directly with the council and staff. Dori is not afraid of any issue and is always diplomatic to ensure every voice is heard at the table.

In Dori's words, “this is why” Dori is our best choice to represent Ward 3 as our next city councilor.

Julie Stephenson,

Missoula

