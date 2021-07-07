Letter to the editor: Doughboy statue vandalized again

Vandals again attacked the Doughboy statue at the Missoula County Courthouse that serves to honor Missoula's veterans who gave their lives in World War I and World War II.

The last time the monument was vandalized was during the Black Lives Matter protests in May of 2020. At that time, I requested County Commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick put a sign near the Dougboy statue stating the law, that it is a federal crime to vandalize the monument and any perpetrator is subject to a $10,000 fine and imprisonment.

Mayor Engen and the Missoula City Council did place these warning signs at the veterans' memorials resting at Missoula's Rose Park. However, when I requested Strohmaier and Slotnick place a similar sign at the Doughboy monument, they scoffed, and all three commissioners rejected my request.

You can see the result of their lack of action. Vandals bent the soldier's rifle bayonet backward in an attempt to break it off. Missoula's veteran community must remember their contempt for our war dead when the trio seek re-election.

Dennis Gordon,

Missoula

