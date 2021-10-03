Letter to the editor: Drink responsibly

Throughout September, students at the University of Montana have been terrorized by sightings of bears, and sightings of email notifications about bears. Missoula is well-known by bear-enthusiasts for its variety of local craft-bears offered by bars, breweries, and distilleries. Nevertheless, the UM Police will attempt to chase any bears towards Mt. Sentinel, as alcohol is not permitted on campus.

The Missoula Police Department wants to remind residents of some safety-tips when it comes to bears:

1. Know your types of bears!

If you are served a dark, stout-like bear, it is best to make yourself big and take loud gulps.

If the bear is a lighter, lager-like color, you ought to move slowly and not make any sudden sips.

Do not underestimate the potency of a honey-brewed bear.

2. Do not play pool with a bear, as it may mess up the table.

3. If you've had too many bears, do not go cubbing.

4. Carry bear spray, which is used to spray bears, rather than itself being spray that turns into a bear, which would be neat.