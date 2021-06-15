Letter to the editor: Durbin amendment did not stop greed

Why do reactionary Republicans always blame Democrats for social ills? Because they can. Republicans have trained themselves over the last 50 years to weaponize facts and lie with stunning disinhibition.

In a June 13 opinion in the Missoulian, Craig Bryant gives us a tunnel-vision view of the Durbin amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act of 2009, blaming so-called radical liberals for shoving the Dodd amendment down the consumer's throat. Among the facts that Bryant ignores is that the Durbin amendment does not apply to banks with less than $10 billion in assets—just about every bank in Montana. The Durbin amendment was proposed to prevent banks from charging exorbitant debit card swipe fees to protect the consumers; which it did by lowering those fees. It passed on a bipartisan vote.