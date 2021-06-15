Letter to the editor: Durbin amendment did not stop greed

Why do reactionary Republicans always blame Democrats for social ills? Because they can. Republicans have trained themselves over the last 50 years to weaponize facts and lie with stunning disinhibition.
In a June 13 opinion in the Missoulian, Craig Bryant gives us a tunnel-vision view of the Durbin amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act of 2009, blaming so-called radical liberals for shoving the Dodd amendment down the consumer's throat. Among the facts that Bryant ignores is that the Durbin amendment does not apply to banks with less than $10 billion in assets—just about every bank in Montana. The Durbin amendment was proposed to prevent banks from charging exorbitant debit card swipe fees to protect the consumers; which it did by lowering those fees. It passed on a bipartisan vote.
Distorting facts, and lying, is easier than looking into the complexity of a problem and proposing thoughtful alternatives. What the Durbin amendment, or the Dodd-Frank Act, did not do was stop greed. Greed, like water, always flows through the cracks but, unlike water, it always flows uphill. Banks and credit card companies responded to the act by dropping free checking, adding and raising fees and dropping rewards. Their job is, after all, to make a profit off of the consumer.